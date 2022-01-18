Watch
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry diagnosed with COVID-19

Andrew Harnik/AP
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Washington.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, 2019, Capitol Hill
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 16:31:12-05

WASHINGTON D.C. (KMTV) — Congressman Jeff Fortenberry announced that has been diagnosed with COVID-19 Tuesday.

“Though I have been vaccinated and took every precaution to avoid infection, I have contracted a moderate case of COVID-19," said the Republican Congressman.

"Per House protocol, I will be recuperating and working from home and will vote by proxy. As always, my excellent team is ready and available to serve the needs of all Nebraskans,” Fortenberry said.

Last week, Fortenberry announced that he will run for re-election to represent the 1st Congressional District of Nebraska.

