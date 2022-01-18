Congressman Jeff Fortenberry diagnosed with COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. (KMTV) — Congressman Jeff Fortenberry announced that has been diagnosed with COVID-19 Tuesday.

“Though I have been vaccinated and took every precaution to avoid infection, I have contracted a moderate case of COVID-19," said the Republican Congressman.

"Per House protocol, I will be recuperating and working from home and will vote by proxy. As always, my excellent team is ready and available to serve the needs of all Nebraskans,” Fortenberry said.

Last week, Fortenberry announced that he will run for re-election to represent the 1st Congressional District of Nebraska.

