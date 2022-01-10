Fortenberry announces re-election campaign for Congress amid federal indictment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) announced his intention to run for re-election to retain his seat representing Nebraska in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The incumbent congressman uploaded a one-minute, 36 second video to his YouTube channel to announce his plans, talking to the camera while in the front seat of a pickup truck and accompanied by his wife and dog.

Fortenberry kept his remarks brief to discuss his accomplishments of the current term such as the Act For ALS, plus legislation underway in the Care For Her act that, among other points, would allow unborn children to be eligible for a child tax credit in an attempt to secure better structural support for expectant mothers.

The representative for the 1st Congressional District of Nebraska then went on to address the divisiveness of American politics.

"As Americans, we can seek what is good and what is whole and what is great," Fortenberry said, as wife Celeste Fortenberry looked on. "We don't have to give in to the most divisive voices. We also don't have to accept overrun borders, incoherent foreign policy, and a careening economy that is hurting so many people because of the pressures of inflation."

He then concluded the announcement to advocate for border protection, "rebuilding our country with things made in America" and rejecting division in order to be cohesive.

Fortenberry does not currently serve on any House committees as he stepped down from his committee assignments in October 2021 as a result of an indictment for allegedly concealing and falsifying information to the FBI about illegal campaign contributions.

Fortenberry has served as a congressional representative for the state of Nebraska since 2005.

