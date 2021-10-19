Rep. Jeff Fortenberry says he's being indicted on charges of lying to FBI

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a statement released by U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry and his wife, Celeste, the Nebraska Congressman confirms that he's being indicted by a California prosecutor on charges of lying to the FBI.

"Let me say right off that it is a false accusation," the Fortenberrys wrote in the statement.

Earlier in October, Jon Kipper reported for 3 News Now that Fortenberry was raising money for a legal defense fund. A website that appeared to be intended to raise funds for Fortenberry's defense was discovered by the political website, Axios. On it Fortenberry wrote, “Biden's FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge.’” That webpage is no longer active, but Axios saved a copy of it.

The charges appear to stem from a fundraising event that was held in Los Angeles in 2016. Kipper's earlier reporting showed that, according to reports from the Federal Election Commission, about a week and a half after that Los Angeles event, Fortenberry received just over $30,000 in campaign donations from several people in California on a single day. At least some of those campaign donors appear to be from foreign nationals, something that is barred by federal law. Court documents do not allege Fortenberry knew any donations were coming from a foreign national.

This is a developing story.

