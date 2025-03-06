Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Ballet Hispánico's CARMEN.maquia

Watch Now
We know OPA for Broadway shows, but there's more to discover, including free and low-cost community-focused events.
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV produces a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many free and low-cost - to light.

This March, four days of events are planned for and around CARMEN.maquia presented by Ballet Hispánico, including a social dance workshop and pre-professional training.

For the full schedule, and to see which elements are choose-what-you-pay, click here.

