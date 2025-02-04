Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Culture Talk at Culxr House

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV's monthly Connect series is meant to help bring some of these events - many free and low-cost - to light.

This February, Culture Talk returns with So Fresh & So Clean. Organizers structured the discussion with emerging designers and people who embrace streetwear history and trends in mind. Panelists feature April Walker, Street Lotto and Rick Edwards - hosted by Marcey Yates at Culxr House in North Omaha.

This is a choose-what-you-pay event where, if cost is a barrier, there is a $0 option.

For additional community-focused programming through Omaha Performing Arts, click here.

