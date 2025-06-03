Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Global Sounds returns in June

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.
KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many FREE - to light. Including the Global Sounds Music Festival, part of the Voices AMPLIFIED! series, which carries no cost and registration is not required.
- Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Upland Park, 3104 Jefferson Street
- Lineup details:
4:00 PM: Parfait
4:50 PM: Chad Stoner Band
6:00 PM: Jungle Fire
7:30 PM: Rhythm Collective
9:00 PM: Los Stellarians
10:15 PM: Fireworks
