Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Global Sounds returns in June

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

Global Sounds Music Festival, part of the Voices AMPLIFIED! series, which carries no cost and registration is not required.

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Upland Park, 3104 Jefferson Street

Lineup details:

4:00 PM: Parfait

4:50 PM: Chad Stoner Band

6:00 PM: Jungle Fire

7:30 PM: Rhythm Collective

9:00 PM: Los Stellarians

10:15 PM: Fireworks

