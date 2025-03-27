Connect with Omaha Performing Arts in April: An interactive, accessible arts experience and a battle royale

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV produces a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many free and low-cost - to light.

This April, the Omnium Circus, and a full spectrum workshop experience, are coming to Omaha. In short, Omnium is dedicated to interactive and accessible arts experiences. The workshop is hosted at The Venue at the Highlander.

April also brings the Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Battle Royale to Girls Inc.'s North Campus. Interested in showing off your moves or cheering for someone else? This link provides more details.

For more choose-what-you-pay opportunities, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.