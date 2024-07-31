Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Learn about what's coming in August

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many FREE - to light. Including:

Music at Miller Park returns August 3rd with Kathy Tyree, Ananias Montague and Friends. The lawn opens at 5:00 pm and the show begins at 7:30 pm. This concert is free.

Jazz on the Green continues at Midtown Crossing in August with LP and the Vinyl on August 1st, Endea Owens & the Cookout on August 8th and Big Wade & Black Swan Theory on August 15th. These concerts are free.

The Nebraska Theater Academy program reaches about 9,000 middle and high school students statewide. If you're a student or teacher interested in learning more, click here.

