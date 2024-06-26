Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Learn about what's coming in July

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many FREE - to light. Including:

Jazz on the Green returns to Turner Park.

There is no cost to attend these shows. Plan ahead for the full 2024 lineup:

July 11: USAF Heartland of America Band “Raptor” & Hector Anchondo Band

July 18: Brass Queens July 25: SRT, featuring Andrew Synowiec, John “J.R.” Robinson, Mitch Towne August 1: LP and the Vinyl August 8: Endea Owens & the Cookout August 15: Big Wade & Black Swan Theory

Hip Hop Lab Summer Camp, July 23 through July 25, 2024 - exploring the elements of Hip Hop and its history.

The camp carries a cost, but scholarships are available to ensure kids and teens who want to attend and learn - can.

