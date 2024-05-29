Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Learn about what's coming in June
We know OPA for Broadway shows, but there's so much more to discover, including FREE, community-focused events.
Posted at 3:17 PM, May 29, 2024
Posted at 3:17 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 16:17:14-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.
KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events to light. Including:
- Global Sounds at Upland Park, June 1st (FREE)
- Music at Miller Park, June 8th (FREE)
- Samara Joy, June 12th (click here for tickets)
