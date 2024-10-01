Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Learn about what's coming in October

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many free and low-cost - to light.

This October, Voices AMPLIFIED takes center stage. Defined as a "cultural engagement series that celebrates artists from diverse cultures and creates opportunities for discussion, reflection, and new experiences," the next session in this season of Voices With Disabilities is October 16th at Hot Shops Art Center.

Click here for tickets, and notice, this is a choose-what-you-pay event where, if cost is a barrier, there is a $0 option.

For additional community-focused programming through Omaha Performing Arts, click here.

