Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Learn about what's coming in September

We know OPA for Broadway shows, but there's so much more to discover, including FREE, community-focused events.
We know OPA for Broadway shows, but there's so much more to discover, including FREE, community-focused events.
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many FREE - to light. Including:

  • Culture Talk with Robert Glasper, who's won five Grammy awards and an Emmy. This is set for September 26, and is free.
  • Dance Intensive Sampler with Ray Mercer on October 6 (choose what you pay).

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood