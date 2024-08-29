Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Learn about what's coming in September

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many FREE - to light. Including:

Culture Talk with Robert Glasper, who's won five Grammy awards and an Emmy. This is set for September 26, and is free.

Dance Intensive Sampler with Ray Mercer on October 6 (choose what you pay).

