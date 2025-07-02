Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Music at Miller Park in July (and August)

We know OPA for Broadway shows, but there's so much more to discover, including FREE, community-focused events.
We know OPA for Broadway shows, but there's so much more to discover, including FREE, community-focused events.
Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Music at Miller Park in July (and August)
Posted

NORTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many FREE - to light.

  • Music at Miller Park: The 2025 season opener, featuring DREION, was the event's most-attended show ever.
  • Enjoli & Timeless headline the next show on July 12th.
  • The final show this year is August 9th with Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars.

Though there is no cost, there are a few guidelines. You'll find those here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood