Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Music at Miller Park in July (and August)

NORTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many FREE - to light.

Music at Miller Park: The 2025 season opener, featuring DREION, was the event's most-attended show ever.

Enjoli & Timeless headline the next show on July 12th.

The final show this year is August 9th with Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars.

Though there is no cost, there are a few guidelines. You'll find those here.

