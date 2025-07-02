Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Music at Miller Park in July (and August)

NORTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.
KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many FREE - to light.
- Music at Miller Park: The 2025 season opener, featuring DREION, was the event's most-attended show ever.
- Enjoli & Timeless headline the next show on July 12th.
- The final show this year is August 9th with Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars.
Though there is no cost, there are a few guidelines. You'll find those here.
