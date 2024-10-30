Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Voices AMPLIFIED! in November

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many free and low-cost - to light.

This November, Voices AMPLIFIED returns. Defined as a "cultural engagement series that celebrates artists from diverse cultures and creates opportunities for discussion, reflection, and new experiences," the next session in this season of Voices With Disabilities is a conversation at Salem Baptist Church, then a performance at the Holland Center - both featuring Matthew Whitaker - on November 13th and November 14th respectively.

Click here for tickets, and notice, this is a choose-what-you-pay event where, if cost is a barrier, there is a $0 option.

For additional community-focused programming through Omaha Performing Arts, click here.

