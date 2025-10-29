Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Connect with OPA: Learn from Usher's choreographer in North Omaha

Enjoy the history of social dance at Highlander with legendary dancers Ephrat Asherie, Archie Burnett, and Flo Master. You can choose-what-you-pay for this event.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

This month, KMTV's series turns to what's next with the Hip Hop Lab, including a Lunch & Learn at Highlander's Dining Hall featuring three trailblazing dancers — Ephrat Asherie, Archie Burnett, and Flo Master.

They'll also offer programs at UNO and the Holland Performing Arts Center.

Click here for complete details for these choose-what-you-pay opportunities.

