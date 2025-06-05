Connecting trail riders to communities: The Elmwood pie ride's big impact

ELMWOOD, Neb. (KMTV) — From homemade pies to fresh, hot pizza and music, the Pie Ride is an event that not only brings people together from the MoPac trail but also raises money for different organizations in the community.



The Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation raises money for their preservation efforts through the pie ride.

While the MoPac trail has proven to be successful with this event, neighbors in another part of Cass County are struggling to see an extension of the MoPac as a plus.

As of the last county board meeting, the decision for the MOPAC East Connector Route is still on pause. Pie Rides are every other Thursday in Elmwood.

Broadcast Transcript:

I'm Jill Lamkins along the MoPac Trail in Elmwood, where soon hundreds of cyclists and locals will come together for the 5th annual Pie Ride. The reward? More than just a sweet treat!

One of those organizations is the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation. This historic house is now a museum, but preserving it takes a lot of money.

Executive Director Kurk Schrader tells me being a nonprofit in a small community has its challenges.

One way to help raise money for their preservation efforts comes from this Pie Ride.

"The Pie Ride does help us in that the Bess Aldrich Foundation takes one opportunity to serve pie, and so we usually generate $1,000, which is very helpful for an organization like ours,” said Schrader.Schrader says he thinks there is an increase in visitors at the Pie Ride every year.

And with cyclists coming in from all over on the MoPac Trail, he believes it's made an impact on their community.

While the trail has proven to be successful with this event, neighbors in another part of Cass County are struggling to see an extension of the MoPac as a plus.

The Pie Ride was started by Elmwood neighbor Marie Gregoire to bring people together.

Marie tells me local organizations make and sell the pies, which helps them fundraise for projects within the community.

"You bring customers in that you might otherwise not have,” said Gregoire. The small town in Cass County—population 700—has taken advantage of the nearby trail system, the MoPac, to get new business.

But just 20 minutes down the road in Louisville, neighbors are hesitant about bringing in more traffic.

Gregoire has been a strong proponent for expanding the trail, which would connect riders from Omaha to Lincoln. The gap is currently 8 miles where there is no trail.

"And those people, they could be staying overnight. And so that’s the opportunity to develop more boutique bed and breakfasts, sell more—funds spent on dinners and gift shops and the like,” said Gregoire.I reached out to each Cass County commissioner for comment but have not heard back yet.

As of the last county board meeting, the decision for the connector is still on pause. Pie Rides are every other Thursday in Elmwood.

