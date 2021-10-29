Construction: No parking on portion of downtown Farnam Street for five days

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Starting Monday, according to a release from the City of Omaha Public Works Department, Farnam Street from 11th Street to 13th Street will be limited to one lane due to crane operations being carried out by a construction company. During that time, there will be no parking on the south side of the street.

On Thursday, the department said the intersection of South 168th Street and Rolling Ridge Road will be closed until further notice. This comes after a vehicle collided with and snapped a wooden pole at the scene.

Other closings/restrictions reported by the Public Works Department:

Beginning Friday, October 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., South 154th Street between Farnam Circle and Farnam Circle will be closed for street repair by NL&L Concrete and will be in effect for four (4) days.

Beginning Friday, October 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Dodge Street will be restricted West bound at North 54th Street for fiber optic repair in the outside curb lane by Heimes Corporation and will be in effect for one (1) day.

Beginning Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 5:00 a.m., Harney Street will be closed from 17th to 19th Street. This closure is due to construction work by Kiewit Building Group, and will be in effect until 3:00 p.m.

Beginning Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., 42nd Street between Dewey Avenue and Harney Street will have northbound traffic shifted to the center lane due to the closure of the outside lane for construction work by MCL Construction, and will be in effect for thirty (30) days.

Beginning Friday, October 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Skyline Drive between Harney Street and West Dodge Road will have phased closing for street paving by Omni Engineering and will be in effect for one (1) day.

Beginning Friday, October 29, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., Burt Street will be closed to through traffic approximately 400 feet West of North 24th Street for utility work by Clearway Energy and will be in effect for seven (7) days.

