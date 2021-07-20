Controversial former city councilwoman named as an alternate on zoning board

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Colleen Brennan is being appointed to an open, alternate position on the Douglas County Zoning Board of Adjustment. It was included as an item the Consent Agenda for the County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning and Brennan was in attendance at the meeting.

Brennan was appointed to a city council position in late 2020 as a Democrat but then lost the primary election for her seat in April.

Omaha City Council - D - 5

9:45 results:



Don Rowe - 20%

Patrick Leahy - 19%

Kathleen Kauth - 18%

Colleen Brennan - 14%

Kate Gotsdiner - 13%

Jeff Moore - 13%

Destiny Stark - 3%



Nothing has changed. As of now, it's Don Rowe (R) vs. Patrick Leahy (D). Kauth is also a Republican — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) April 7, 2021

Following the race, Brennan announced that she was switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. Her brief tenure on the council was controversial. Some of Brennan’s blog posts were questioned by local activists and Democratic party leaders.

Colleen Brennan should resign. Her appointment is not compatible with the forward progress we need in Omaha now.https://t.co/hQSoY1a6AR — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) December 26, 2020

3 News Now reporter, Alyssa Curtis spoke with Brennan about the controversy in January

Councilmember-elect Colleen Brennan says her writing is intended to start a conversation

Dr. Ari Kohen, a University of Nebraska political science professor whose wife also ran for a city council set this year, was among the critics of Brennan’s new appointment.

Whenever someone tells you about “cancel culture” and the intolerant Left, just show them that a lying, racist conspiracy theorist like Colleen Brennan has now been appointed to TWO different positions in Omaha city government this year that she couldn’t ever be elected to. pic.twitter.com/yx3pP0kmFd — Ari Kohen (@kohenari) July 20, 2021

