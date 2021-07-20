Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Controversial former city councilwoman named as an alternate on zoning board

items.[0].image.alt
Alyssa Curtis (KMTV)
Colleen Brennan.JPG
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 12:58:19-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Colleen Brennan is being appointed to an open, alternate position on the Douglas County Zoning Board of Adjustment. It was included as an item the Consent Agenda for the County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning and Brennan was in attendance at the meeting.

Brennan was appointed to a city council position in late 2020 as a Democrat but then lost the primary election for her seat in April.

Following the race, Brennan announced that she was switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. Her brief tenure on the council was controversial. Some of Brennan’s blog posts were questioned by local activists and Democratic party leaders.

3 News Now reporter, Alyssa Curtis spoke with Brennan about the controversy in January

Councilmember-elect Colleen Brennan says her writing is intended to start a conversation

Dr. Ari Kohen, a University of Nebraska political science professor whose wife also ran for a city council set this year, was among the critics of Brennan’s new appointment.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018