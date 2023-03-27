Corporal Daegan Page Foundation dedicates new scoreboard at Omaha ice arena

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On August 26, 2021, Corporal Daegan Page and 12 other service members were attacked by terrorists in Kabul Afghanistan.

A foundation established in Page’s memory honored him with a new dedication over the weekend.

The new Cpl. Daegan Page Memorial Scoreboard was dedicated on Sunday by the Corporal Daegan Page Foundation at the Motto McLean Ice Arena.

The foundation was established to encourage people to “live the Dae way” and support adventures that Page held dear, including hockey.

“When we get to an ice rink. I can see him. I can see him out there skating. I can see him laughing. I can see him with his head down. It's very real when we are here. I can smell his hockey bag. Unless you've been a hockey parent, there is no smell like a hockey bag,” said Greg Page, father of Daegan Page.

