Council Bluffs-based Children's Square U.S.A. appoint Viv Ewing president & CEO

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Vivyonne "Viv" Ewing, Ph.D. has been unanimously appointed as president and CEO of Children's Square U.S.A., according to a press release from the Council Bluffs-based child welfare organization. She was selected after a nationwide search and was already serving in that role on an interim basis.

Ewing is an Omaha native whose leadership experience includes area nonprofits such as the Alzheimer's Association of Nebraska, Habitat for Humanity and the Kroc Center.

“The Board is very excited to announce Viv Ewing as our next CEO & President. Having served as Vice President of Development and interim President & CEO, Viv can use her knowledge and experiences to hit the ground running,” CSUSA board chair Emma Chance said.

“Having worked in the Children & Family Services arena she brings a wealth of experiences and expertise in executive leadership, human resources, accreditation, budget management, legislative affairs, and donor cultivation. We love her dedication and commitment to not only Children’s Square and its mission but also to our community and metro area.”

Ewing initially joined the 140-year-old social service organization in January of 2021 as the vice president of development and has been serving as interim President & CEO since January of 2022.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the President and CEO of Children's Square U.S.A. It is a dream job and an incredible opportunity to further the mission of serving at-risk children and families in the community in new and innovative ways and building on past success,” Ewing said.

She will officially begin her new duties at Children’s Square on April 1.

