Council Bluffs police looking for person of interest in fatal shooting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department, first responders "were called (to) 1200 East Washington Street, at 3:42 a.m. this morning for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found 24-year-old McKayla Glover with a single gunshot wound to her chest. Glover was taken by ambulance to the emergency department at Nebraska Medicine where she was pronounced deceased."

Council Bluffs police detectives are investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Authorities are trying to locate 28-year-old Vaughn White who is described as 6'3" and 250 pounds. He is considered a person of interest.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact either 911 or Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712-328-STOP (7867).

3 News Now is publishing White's photo because police are trying to locate him in connection to a fatal shooting. There is currently an active arrest warrant issued for White for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Our policy is to not publish photos of those who have been charged, but not convicted of crimes unless there is a potential public safety issue.

