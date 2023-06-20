Council Bluffs Police searching for missing 55-year-old man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department says that 55-year-old Robert Lawson was reported missing by his family on June 15. They have not seen or spoken to him since April and are concerned for his well-being, according to police.

He is described as typically having a beard that is grown out and wearing a red/orange belt bag (fanny pack). Lawson has hazel eyes, and is balding with gray hair. The police say he is 5'8" tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Contact CBPD Sgt. Roberts at 712-890-5212 with any information.

