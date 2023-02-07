Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Council Bluffs police searching for missing endangered woman

fsdgsdf222.jpg
Council Bluffs police
fsdgsdf222.jpg
Posted at 7:13 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 08:13:10-05

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 55-year-old endangered missing person.

Janet Lee North was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino.

North is described as a white female who is 5'4, weighs approximately 140 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots and a brown coat, according to police.

North has health issues that require medical care. If you see her or have information on her whereabouts, call 9-11 or the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712‐890‐5400.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018