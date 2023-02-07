Council Bluffs police searching for missing endangered woman

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 55-year-old endangered missing person.

Janet Lee North was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino.

North is described as a white female who is 5'4, weighs approximately 140 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots and a brown coat, according to police.

North has health issues that require medical care. If you see her or have information on her whereabouts, call 9-11 or the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712‐890‐5400.

