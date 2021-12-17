Council Bluffs Recycling Center accepting tree debris free of charge for residents Friday & Saturday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — On Friday and Saturday, the Council Bluffs Recycling Center will accept tree debris free of charge from residents after recent storms caused damage in the area.

Friday hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. After Saturday, tree debris will be accepted at the normal rate.

Free tree disposal is limited to residents of Council Bluffs and is unavailable to commercial entities, surrounding communities or outlying areas, according to a press release from the recycling center.

Residents must provide proof of address prior to disposal. All other entities must pay $27 per ton with a minimum fee of $5 per load.

The recycling center is located at 4441 Gifford Road.

See more information from the center below.

Branches and logs up to 24” in diameter shall be cut no longer than 10’ in length.

Branches and logs 24” to 36” in diameter shall be cut no longer than 6’ in length.

Branches and logs 36” and larger in diameter shall be cut no longer than 4’ in length.

All loads of branches and logs not cut to specifications and/or containing metal, garbage, or stumps with excessive amounts of dirt will be charged $62 per ton.

