Council Bluffs set to Walk to End Alzheimer's this Saturday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The 2022 Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at River’s Edge Pavillion Saturday, where participants will walk across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian bridge and back.

3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson met up with the Council Bluffs Walk Chair, Jessica Duncan, earlier this week to learn more about the event.

Duncan has been in health care since 2012, and has been working in Alzheimer's and dementia care since 2017. That's when she opened a memory care in Council Bluffs, and joined the Alzheimer’s Association.

The cause has always meant a lot to her but now it hits home even more.

Her father was diagnosed with a rare form of dementia a few years ago. He was just 54 years old.

While cases are more prominent in those above 65 years old, it’s possible to be diagnosed in your 30s.

Duncan says this event, and the money raised, is so important in battling the conditions that affect millions of families in the US.

"66,00 Iowans have a dementia diagnosis, and that's just the ones who have a diagnosis. If you think about that from our state, everyone that lives in Council Bluffs, that's pretty much our population," Duncan said. "And for every person that has it, on average 2-3 people are caregiving for them, paid or unpaid."

Duncan says that Iowa is also one of the states with the highest need for more caregivers.

All the money fundraised from tomorrow’s walk will further the care, support, and research efforts to help find a cure. So far more than $25,000 has been raised.

You can check out the details of the CB Walk to End Alzheimer's below.

COUNCIL BLUFFS 2022 WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Saturday, August 24 at River’s Edge Pavilion



9 a.m. - In-Person Registration (Pick Up Pin Wheel Flower Dedicated to who/what You Are Walking For)

- In-Person Registration (Pick Up Pin Wheel Flower Dedicated to who/what You Are Walking For) 10 a.m. - Opening Ceremony

- Opening Ceremony 10:15 a.m. - The Walk (Across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge

More Details



Hydration Stations on Each Side of the Pedestrian Bridge

CB Thomas Jefferson High School Band and Dance Teams Will Perform

Donut Truck, Face Painting and Other Fun Activities for Kids

To register online or make a donation, click here.

To learn about the Sarpy County Walk to End Alzheimer's, which is also taking place Saturday morning, click here.

