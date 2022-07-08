Council Bluffs SummerFest returns to River's Edge Park

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs will host the second annual SummerFest Saturday afternoon.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with all sorts of activities for families to enjoy.

SummerFest activities include three inflatables to bounce around in—the moonwalk, the Island Oasis Obstacle Course, and the Mega Three Lane Thrill.

Visitors can also partake in a chalk art mural project, face painting, lawn games and opportunities to win all kinds of prizes. A live DJ will be in attendance as well.

The first 300 attendees will receive a beach ball, and water and soda will be available for free while supplies last.

In fact, the only thing that isn't free is the food trucks that will be on hand.

"The mission of Council Bluffs is to improve the attractiveness and quality of life, and having an event like this in this beautiful park with everything being free, that really is a good event that we can provide for the people of Council Bluffs," City of Council Bluffs Recreation Events Manager Dan Bettmann said.

There will also be an opportunity to try lacrosse, as equipment and the Omaha Lacrosse Club will be at the event.

