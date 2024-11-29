Craving soul food? Connect with Omaha Performing Arts in December

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many free and low-cost - to light.

This December, you're invited to the next cook-along, Ain't No Food Like Soul Food: A Hearty & Healthy Cooking Experience. Some free meal kits may still be available - act quickly. Otherwise, gather your own ingredients for the free session on December 16, 2024.

A sensory inclusive performance of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is also planned in December.

And, coming to the Steelhouse, Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring the Salem Church Choir. Two shows are planned.

