Creighton law student elated to see confirmation of first Black woman to Supreme Court

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "We finally get to have a Black woman in a place that was historically created for white men."

Creighton University law student Kaia Phelps says she's elated to see Ketanji Brown Jackson get confirmed to the United States Supreme Court by the Senate.

She adds that getting to this point wasn't easy for her.

"Her competency was regularly questioned and that concerns me in terms of, like, the state of America. We're not even concerned about political correctness. We're more concerned about keeping up with tradition. Keeping up with these so-called American values that were never really created to support someone who looks like me, let alone someone who has the gender that I do," said Phelps.

She thinks Jackson is more than qualified to sit on the supreme court, pointing to her Ivy League education at Harvard Law School.

Jackson is not only the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, but she will be the sixth woman in history and the third African American to ever sit on the Supreme Court bench.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.