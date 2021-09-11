Creighton students suing over university COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, Nebraska attorney Robert Sullivan released a statement through a public relations firm saying that he is filing a lawsuit against Creighton University on behalf of a group of students. The plaintiffs are objecting to the Jesuit Catholic university's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on religious grounds.

The students’ attorney said, “Many students and parents are disturbed that a religious institution is not allowing religious exemptions.”

The press release went on to say, "Lauren Ramaekers, a Creighton student named as a plaintiff in the suit, is the president of Creighton’s pro-life group, Students For Life. She is opposed to taking the vaccine because of the use of abortion-derived fetal cells in the research and development of the vaccines."

In a Q & A published on the Nebraska Medicine website, infectious disease expert Dr. James Lawler — also a practicing Catholic — addressed questions about the tissue derived from fetal cells used in the COVID-19 vaccine research.

"No, the COVID-19 vaccines do not contain any aborted fetal cells. However, fetal cell lines – cells grown in a laboratory based on aborted fetal cells collected generations ago – were used in testing during research and development of the mRNA vaccines, and during production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," Lawler said.

Creighton University spokeswoman Cindy Workman said in a statement, "We are aware of a filing but have not had an opportunity to review it thoroughly. As is our policy, we do not comment on legal action or pending litigation."

Workman also provided a link to the Creighton University immunization requirements, which can be found here, on its website.

