Creighton University student's book detailing his adoption journey heads to the Library of Congress.

Creighton University student Wilson Munsterman wrote "Marked by Adoption" to detail his journey from a Chinese orphanage to his adoptive family.

Munsterman hopes the book helps others understand adoption by sharing his own struggles with self-worth and how his mindset eventually changed.

The book is currently available on Amazon and will now be displayed in the Library of Congress.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - - Creighton University student Wilson Munsterman documented his experience as an adoptee in a book that will now be displayed in the Library of Congress.

His book, "Marked by Adoption," follows his journey in hopes of helping people understand the topic of adoption. The book is also available on Amazon.

"Story goes as I was found on a doorstep in China, no forms of identification. Apparently, ads ran into the paper saying, 'Hey, we got a baby boy here,'" Munsterman said.

Munsterman said he bounced around Chinese orphanages for 10 months, though the exact locations and times remain unknown.

"When you really look back about the things that had to happen for me to be here, the odds of me being here, the odds of us being here right now are zero," Munsterman said.

Although he was adopted into a family that showers him with love, Munsterman said he went through moments of questioning his worth.

"The whole image of, you know, if I wasn't good enough for my birth parents, why didn't they keep me? Why didn't they want me? Why wasn't I good enough to be kept?" Munsterman said.

He may never get the answers to those questions, but he said his mindset eventually changed.

"I have people with no obligation to me, wanting to be there, wanting to support me," Munsterman said.

"It was just me and a dream to help an ex kid. And so to be able to come from that, to putting a book in the nation's oldest and largest collection. I mean, you can't buy that feeling. So it's really just, you can't describe it. It is just incredible," Munsterman said.

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