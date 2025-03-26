Day 3 of Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues Wednesday with a focus on tornadoes.

Since it's really hard to directly measure the wind inside a tornado, experts look at the damage left behind to estimate their wind speed, which is then ranked on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale. A lot of us grew up with the Fujita (F) scale, but it was enhanced and updated, which is where the "e" came from. The rankings go from EF-0 to EF-5 from weakest to strongest.

Most of the tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa end up being ranked from EF-0 to EF-2, but we can get stronger ones. Of course, just last year, Elkhorn was hit by an EF-4 tornado.

For a tornado to form, an extra ingredient called wind shear is needed in addition to the normal things needed for a severe storm. Wind shear is a change in the wind speed or direction as you climb higher in the atmosphere. This can create a horizontal rotating column of air, which can be picked up by a storm's updraft, helping to start the storm's rotation.

On average, tornadoes are most common in Nebraska and Iowa in May and June, but we can get tornadoes any time of year, so it's best to always be ready.

To find the safest place from a tornado in your home or business, there are some basic strategies. First, head to the lowest level of the building you are in. If your house has a basement, that's perfect! If not, the first level is best. Then, try to get into the middle of the home, putting as many walls between you and the storm as possible. Hopefully this room doesn't have any windows or much glass, such as a closet. On your way there, grab a blanket, pillow, or helmet to help protect you and your family from any debris.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.