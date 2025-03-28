Day 5 of Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flooding

Severe Weather Awareness Week ends with a focus on flooding.

First, it's important to understand the strength of moving water. At just 6 inches, water can knock an adult off their feet. It only takes a foot of water for a small vehicle to be pushed off a road and float downstream. For larger vehicles like a truck or SUV, that water only needs to be 18-24 inches deep to move the vehicle. This is why we always say, "Turn Around, Don't Drown" if you come across a flooded road.

There are two types of flooding... river flooding and flash flooding. River flooding is larger scale flooding from a wet patter over multiple days, like we saw in 2019. It takes hours or days for the water to reach flood levels, and it takes days for the water to recede. We can usually forecast this threat in advance.

Flash flooding happens when a storm sits over the same neighborhood for an extended period. The drainage system can fall behind, and water levels can climb in minutes. Once the storm moves away, water levels can fall as quickly as they climbed. While we know when there will be a threat of flash flooding, it's hard to forecast exactly where it will happen.

No matter the type of flooding, always have a plan to evacuate to higher ground. When local officials tell you to evacuate, do so quickly! And never let kids play near or in flood waters. There can be debris like broken glass in the water, and people can slip into water and be swept away.

