Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Day two of the Bailey Boswell sentencing hearing

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gregory/AP
Bailey Boswell, right, listens as her attorney Todd Lancaster takes notes during a hearing before Judge Julie D. Smith in Saline County Court in Wilbur, Neb., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Eric Gregory/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, Pool)
Bailey Boswell trial
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 12:05:29-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thursday marks the second day of a sentencing hearing for Bailey Boswell, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 killing of Lincoln woman, Sydney Loofe. Boswell's co-defendant, Aubrey Trail was recently sentenced to death for Loofe's murder. Prosecutors are also asking that Boswell receive the death penalty.

3 News Now Reporter, Jon Kipper is in the courtroom and providing updates on Twitter. Please note that some of the content might be disturbing. We'll have a full report during the 6 p.m. newscast.

Watch Kipper's report from yesterday here.

Bailey Boswell sentencing hearing; graphic details from killing of Sydney Loofe reviewed in court

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018