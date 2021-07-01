Day two of the Bailey Boswell sentencing hearing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thursday marks the second day of a sentencing hearing for Bailey Boswell, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 killing of Lincoln woman, Sydney Loofe. Boswell's co-defendant, Aubrey Trail was recently sentenced to death for Loofe's murder. Prosecutors are also asking that Boswell receive the death penalty.

3 News Now Reporter, Jon Kipper is in the courtroom and providing updates on Twitter. Please note that some of the content might be disturbing. We'll have a full report during the 6 p.m. newscast.

Her defense attorney Todd Lancaster is going through Bailey's life.



Star HS athlete, went to small Iowa college, met a guy that was bad for her.



She was sexually assaulted, forced to give "massages" for money, used alcohol & pot.



Eventually they split, but then she met Trail. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 1, 2021

Lancaster goes on - says Boswell qualifies for a family sympathy mitigator. Saying a death sentence would have a huge effect on her family, specifically her five year old daughter. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 1, 2021

Now the state is up. Assistant AG Doug Warner says Boswell met Trail while she was seeking a 'sugar daddy' and that Trail fit the bill for her.



That's all he really said in his opening statement. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 1, 2021

Frakes asked how Boswell would be housed if she gets a death sentence.



Says he'd draft policy language to her needs. Says she'd be housed in York. Would be same screening tools that every other inmates in the system. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 1, 2021

Asking procedural housing questions currently. Frakes is outlining policies for different levels of inmates (maximum, minimum, etc).



Boswell is very engaged, looking right at Frakes throughout. Yesterday she looked down a lot when graphic pictures were shown. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 1, 2021

Frakes confirmed that death row inmates are their own community, informally celebrating birthdays, holidays.



Defense clearly trying to show their treatment would/could be different than if Boswell was on death row in York's women-only prison. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 1, 2021