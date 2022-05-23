DEA gathers 19K pounds for Drug Take Back Day in Omaha Div.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last month's Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 30 resulted in the collection of nearly 19,000 pounds of medication dropped off at the DEA's Omaha Division.

The DEA offers the Prescription Drug Take Back days as a way for individuals to safely dispose of their prescriptions without flushing them down drains or throwing them in the trash, which can result in environmental damage. It also aims to prevent drug abuse and theft.

Across 176 collection sites in the Omaha Division — which consists of Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and the Dakotas — 18,729 pounds of medication were collected out of the broader 720,000 pounds of drugs collected by the DEA across the nation from the event. The majority of drop-off locations are grocery stores, pharmacies and law enforcement offices, each assigned to a local law enforcement agency.

The collection day is meant for medications such as tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs, but excludes illicit drugs, liquids and intravenous materials.

“The success of our event wouldn’t be possible without the assistance of our state, local and tribal law enforcement partners,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin King said in a press release. "We’re grateful for the support of our communities and to everyone who dropped off medications. Together, we removed the temptation for misuse of unused prescription medications from quite a few households,” said King.

The next DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled to occur on Oct. 29. If you would prefer to dispose of prescription medications before then, there is a wide range of permanent boxes intended for drug disposal around the region.

