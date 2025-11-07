Decatur Museum set to reopen Wednesday, after devastating fire in 2024

DECATUR, Neb. (KMTV) — May 4, 2024 was a defining day for neighbors in Decatur, Neb.

The town's museum caught fire. The historic building and almost everything inside were lost. Though the cause isn't conclusive, investigators believe it was likely a lightning strike.

November 12, 2025 will also be a defining day.

In what volunteers describe as a journey which required patience, hard work and heart, the Decatur Museum, now at a different site, will reopen with a Christmas display. Guests are welcome each Wednesday and Saturday, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, through December 20.

Then, the museum will close for the season and return in the spring with historical displays.

Additional details, according to Decatur Museum President Jane Judt:

2006 Decatur Museum, Inc. bought the Doris Ferguson home, which was built by A.B. Fuller in 1875.

2008 Decatur Museum, Inc. opened the first floor as Decatur Museum.

2020 The Decatur Museum was granted National Register of Historic Places.

2024 Decatur Museum burns down.

2025 Holy Family Church gifts their church and fellowship hall to Decatur Museum, Inc.

2025 Decatur Museum reopens at 703 4th Avenue.

