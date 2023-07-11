Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deceased man found in Council Bluffs on Monday

crime scene tape police line generic
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 14:30:48-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Ted Roberts, a badly decomposed body of a man was found Monday afternoon near 25th Street and Avenue Q in Council Bluffs.

Roberts says that the person hasn't been identified and that the state medical examiner will need to use medical records, which might include dental records, to identify the individual. He estimated that the man had been dead for approximately four or five days.

Authorities received a call about the deceased person at 3:20 p.m. on Monday. Roberts says that homicide is not suspected.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018