Deceased man found in Council Bluffs on Monday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Ted Roberts, a badly decomposed body of a man was found Monday afternoon near 25th Street and Avenue Q in Council Bluffs.

Roberts says that the person hasn't been identified and that the state medical examiner will need to use medical records, which might include dental records, to identify the individual. He estimated that the man had been dead for approximately four or five days.

Authorities received a call about the deceased person at 3:20 p.m. on Monday. Roberts says that homicide is not suspected.

