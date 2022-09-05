Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park; believed to be a 31-year-old who rented the campsite

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 1:12 p.m., Cass County Sheriff Deputies — along with Louisville rescue and Cass County medics — responded to the Platte River State Park, where a possibly deceased man was reported at a tent site.

"Upon arrival, deputies found a single male party in a tent ... who had been deceased for some time," said the sheriff's news release. "Deputies were unable to positively identify the male party due to decomposition and no personal identification found."

The sheriff's office says that the man is believed to be Alan J. Koenig, 31, of Omaha. Family members came to the campsite to look for him because they were unable to make contact with Koenig or his mother for at least a week. They found the mother at her home in Gretna with assistance from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

The mother said that Koenig had rented a campsite at the Platte River State Park and she had not seen him for four or five days. The family members went to the campsite and found a deceased man in a tent.

"At this time, it is unknown if foul play has taken a part in the death of the male party and an autopsy has been requested by the county attorney," said the sheriff's office.

The death is still under investigation.

