Delays on the North Saddle Creek development continue: Neighbors could see streetscape improvements in 2024

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — KMTV first brought you this story in May of 2022. A development plan that would include an apartment complex and eventually other improvements for the neighborhood near North Saddle Creek.

But the original phase one of that plan, the apartment complex is on hold after the developer learned that the land is on a floodplain.

"We are currently working through our analysis of what it would take to actually move the sewer line that goes under North Saddle Creek right now," said Joshuwa Hannum, head developer for the apartment complex.

Hannum is also the board chair for the Business Improvement District on Saddle Creek. He said they are waiting for new floodplain maps to be approved.

"That allows us to do all the mathematical equations and all the things that we need to do to present to FEMA to show them how we can legitimately move what is considered the flood way on Saddle Creek, and not have any impact downstream," said Hannum.

He said if all goes to plan, they could break ground in about 18 months.

But changes could still be coming for the neighborhood, sooner.

"I think people are cautiously optimistic," said Will Meinen, president of the Metcalfe-Harrison Neighborhood Association.

Meinen said he feels the neighborhood needs an identity.

Omaha city crews were working near the traffic peanut, Wednesday, on the Streetscape Project, something Terry Finkle, owner of Homy Inn has noticed.

"They had plans earlier, and then we didn't approve that plan, because it was ridiculous, it would have taken up most of my parking lot. So they were supposed to come up with another plan and we haven't heard anything from them," said Finkle.

Reporter Molly Hudson reached out to City Council President Pete Festersen about the streetscape, he shared this statement:

“We’re making good progress on a neighborhood business district renovation that will improve the entire North Saddle Creek streetscape. We look forward to receiving neighborhood input on the project in the coming weeks and are on track for 2024.”

Improvements you will likely see: bike safety, street lighting, landscaping and more parking.

Some neighbors hope it will lead to even more.

"You know I think neighbors are excited to see, more spaces for people to gather; restaurants, bars, bookstores, coffee shops," said Meinen.

"I would love it if there could be a pharmacy," said Curtis Bryant, a resident in the neighborhood.

Bryant told Molly he hopes planners consider, "This is between Benson and Dundee and really take advantage of that and fill in what is not yet here in the neighborhood."

