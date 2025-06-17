Des Moines woman feels safe in Israel despite escalating conflict

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Despite fears of an escalating conflict with Iran, a Des Moines woman says she feel safe visiting Israel right now. The United States was trying to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran when the Israeli strikes began



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

As Israel and Iran trade missile strikes, the conflict is closer to home than it might seem. There are Americans in the region — some with ties to Nebraska and Iowa.

I also talked to former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel about the risks at this moment in history.

Chris Lederman is in Israel for a family wedding. The Des Moines native arrived the morning before the first Israeli attacks on Thursday.

"There's obviously bomb shelters and safe rooms everywhere in every business, so there's always a safe place to go," she said.

Israel says the strikes are an effort to eliminate Iran's nuclear weapons capabilities, but Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard told Congress in March that the U.S. doesn't believe Iran is building nuclear weapons.

The Trump administration has been trying to negotiate with Iran on a nuclear deal and the president was asked about it on Monday.

"...They have to make a deal. And, uh, it's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war," said President Trump.

Katrina Markel: "Israeli attacks on Iran, is that going to hurt Trump's negotiations with Iran?"

Sec. Chuck Hagel: "You can play it out two ways. You can say this further weakens Iran and therefore they'll be more amenable to do what we want them to do and what kind of agreement we want them to sign. On the other hand, just as credible an argument, it makes them more defiant."

In the meantime, Americans — some from Iowa and Nebraska — are witnessing the conflict firsthand.

Lederman said, "I think it's amazing to be here during this, and people might think I'm crazy, but I feel safe."

