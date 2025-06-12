Detainees from federal raid held at DHS office in Omaha, could face various legal outcomes

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), provided footage that showed detainees being processed, while officials noted conditions included access to food and water, legal information, and opportunities to make phone calls.

Representative Don Bacon's deputy chief, L. James Wright, indicated that detainees might face varying outcomes based on individual circumstances, including potential criminal charges or immigration processing, with some being released while others are transferred to the judicial system.

Immigration compliance lawyer Amy Peck emphasized that individuals using stolen identities may face criminal charges, highlighting the complexity of the immigration system and the importance of legal representation for those at risk of deportation.

KMTV has learned from the family of a detainee that at least some of the people taken into custody Tuesday are being held at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security office in Omaha.

The son of a woman taken from Glenn Valley Foods told KMTV his mother called from inside the facility, stating she now has a court date scheduled for next month and will be held there, at least for now.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sent KMTV edited footage from the raid. The nine-minute clip shows parts of the operation and provides a brief view of detainees being held and processed. The footage shows them being bused into the facility, ICE signage, shackling of feet, undergoing body searches, and sitting in holding rooms.

Representative Don Bacon’s deputy chief, L. James Wright, was present during the raid. He said he was seeking clarity regarding the federal operation.

KMTV asked Wright about the conditions inside the building.

“They had water and were ordering food. I think they were doing their best to process folks in a way that would get them to where they needed to be,” Wright said. He also noted that individuals were provided with legal information and allowed to make two phone calls, one to a family member and the other to the consulate of their country of origin.

Wright said there isn’t a definitive answer regarding where detainees will ultimately be held, as some individuals had outstanding warrants and criminal histories.

“There were a number of folks who are going to face very serious criminal charges, and those folks were being processed and transferred to the Marshals Service and entered into the judicial system. Then there are folks who had immigration concerns and may need to be detained for further processing, while some, based on their specific circumstances, were ultimately released,” Wright said.

KMTV met with immigration compliance lawyer Amy Peck to explore the options available to those in custody. Peck stated that individuals using stolen identities may face criminal charges.

“It's a very complicated system, and the government is incentivized to deport individuals even if they might have a right to stay. Lawyers serve as a critical barrier between the government wanting to deport individuals and asserting the rights they may have to remain,” Peck said.

Worksite raids, formally known as judicial warrant enforcement actions, require a federal judge’s approval based on substantial evidence gathered through surveillance and witness information. Peck noted that these raids often aim to investigate undocumented workers and potential criminal activities by the company.

“It doesn’t mean that there will be charges brought against the company or its owners, but in this case, there was a statement from ICE indicating that this was a criminal investigation involving the company and its workers. For employees, using stolen identities or borrowing identities can be a crime,” Peck said.

KMTV has continuously sought updates from ICE spokesperson Tanya Roman regarding the status of those detained. On Wednesday, she wrote, “Individuals in the United States illegally who are encountered during enforcement operations may be taken into custody and processed for removal in accordance with federal law.”

