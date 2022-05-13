DHHS: Transition from St. Francis to Nebraska nearly complete

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The transition away from Saint Francis Ministries back to the state in handling child welfare case management in Douglas and Sarpy Counties is nearly complete, 3 News Now learned Friday.

Transition of staff wrapped up on Monday, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said. A DHHS spokesperson said that the transition of all cases was completed before the end of March, though it was clarified that the official transition period won't end until June 30, as "loose ends" like training and equipment remain.

The state and Saint Francis mutually agreed to end their contract in December. Since 2019, DHHS outsourced child welfare case management responsibilities to the Kansas-based Saint Francis in the so-called Eastern Service Area, made up by Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

Look back to 2019: DHHS switching the outside child welfare case management provider they've had for ten years

A legislative report released the day after the parties agreed to end the contract outlined the problems with the system under management by Saint Francis, including high turnover and overworked employees.

The Office of Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare recommended ending privatization of case management in September.

