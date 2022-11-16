Dinosaurs and holidays, what's not to love? Runza mascot receives Holiday Passport stamp for the first time

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fans of 'frings' and dinosours, who happened to be in the Gene Leahy Mall on Tuesday, got a special treat. Runza Rex, the company's mascot, was the first Nebraskan to receive a Nebraska Holiday Passport stamp as part of the launch of a new program.

Days before the program launches a familiar green face was able to get the first-ever Nebraska Holiday Passport stamp. Runza® Rex took to Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront on Tuesday for a sneak peak of the Christmas activities and to see all the renovations that have happened over the last three years.

Passport program coordinator, Madison Johnson, gave out the honorary first stamp, “The Holiday Passport idea is not new but as we come out of the pandemic it seemed time to spread some holiday cheer. I’m excited for travelers to start hitting the road in the offseason and learn more about these festive destinations,” said Johnson.

Runza® has been a long-time sponsor of the Passport program. “As a statewide company, we enjoy hearing about travelers’ explorations, that hopefully include some stops for crinkle fries. I’m sure for Rex it was satis-frying to be involved in such a special moment for a program loved by so many people in this state,” said Becky Perrett, Director of Marketing, Runza® National.

The actual stamp location for Gene Leahy Mall is in Tannebaum Christmas Shop, 1007 Howard Street, Omaha, NE 68102.

Passporters can pick up Passports there or in a candy cane kiosk located near the park office at 900 Farnam Street, Suite 100.

Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens is also a Nebraska Holiday Passport stop.

The program kicks off on Saturday, November 19. More information about stops can be found on the Nebraska Passport website. Booklets can be ordered online or found at Passport locations.

The Nebraska Holiday Passport is sponsored by UBT and Nebraska Lottery.

