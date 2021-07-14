Disaster declared by Douglas County Board of Commissioners

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Following heavy storm damage over the weekend, many in the metro area are still without power. According to a release from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, the county will be seeking assistance from the state to help with recovery efforts.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners provided the following release:

Since July 09 and 10, 2021, Douglas County, Nebraska has suffered significant adverse impact from a severe thunderstorm which occurred Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, 2021 with high winds and rains resulting in damage to infrastructure, public and private property and loss of utility service. The response and recovery efforts have exceeded local capacity, hampering Douglas County's recovery efforts and have endangered the health and safety of the citizens of Douglas County within the areas affected. These conditions rise to the level of a disaster, per the statutory definition in Neb. Rev. Stat.§ 81-829.09, as "any event or the imminent threat thereof causing widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from any natural or manmade cause."



Therefore, on behalf of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and as its elected chairperson, I submit this declaration as authorized under Neb. Rev. Stat. § 81-829.49 - Neb. Rev. Stat.§ 81-829.51 thereby establishing a local emergency. Further, it will permit the request to the State of Nebraska for assistance from the Governor's Emergency Fund and other resources as necessary in the fulfillment of my duties.

The announcement comes with another storm looming on the horizon.

