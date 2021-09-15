Watch
Doggy Barket at Hefflinger Park in Omaha; like a farmers market, but for dogs

Jesica Haave
Posted at 2:38 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 15:38:46-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A dog-focused market is coming to Hefflinger Park, on 112th and W. Maple Road, on Saturday.

According to a press release from the City of Omaha Parks, Recreation and Public Property Department "Doggy Barket" will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The market will include 20 local dog-friendly vendors, the Nebraska Humane Society, Maria Bonita Food Truck, snow cones from Kona Ice, a dog behavior workshop with Dog Gone Problems, and a canine enrichment demonstration with Bonafide Dog Academy.

