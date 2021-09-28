Douglas Co. reports 289 new COVID cases, death of elderly vaccinated man with underlying conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday the Douglas County Health Department said that 289 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported since Monday. There was one death certificate received; a vaccinated man who was over the age of 85 and had multiple underlying conditions.

The county also reported that the total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is currently, 82,985. There have been 786 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Other important reported numbers include:

Medical and surgical beds were at 84% occupancy with 220 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 81% rate with 56 staffed beds available.

There were 180 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

54 COVID patients are receiving adult ICU level care.

Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were eight additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with four adults and four potential pediatric cases.

Thirty-six individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.