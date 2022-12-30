Douglas County Attorney charging Aldrick Scott with 1st degree murder in death of Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release on Friday, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced that his office is filing first-degree murder charges against Aldrick Scott, 47, in the death of Omaha woman Cari Allen. Scott is also being charged with use of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Allen, 43, was a Douglas County resident whose body was found near Topeka, Kansas on Dec. 21.

