Omaha mom opens up about friendship with Cari Allen as search continues: 'We need to find her'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's been a week and a half since Cari Allen was last seen. As deputies search for the 43-year-old, people close to her worry.

Robin Keller is an Omaha mom who connected with Cari when they found out their kids share the same medical condition. It's called CRMO, an autoinflammatory disease that presents bone lesions.

Robin refers to Cari as a "CRMO Warrior Mom." They first connected through a social media group for families and patients.

"There was no one in our immediate village that knew how to help us, so having that connection with Cari as a total stranger, connecting, there was still an immediate bond," Robin said.

In Robin's world, Cari serves as her "hype girl" whenever her child is experiencing biopsies or infusion therapies.

"She has just always been a positive caregiving, just loving woman, and everything I have learned about her is that is truly what drives her life," Robin said.

Just a month ago, Robin spent the day with Cari's family to do a 5K walk in Bellevue to advocate for their children's disease.

"We've already begun the plans for next year's walk, so we need her to come home," Robin said.

Robin is also focused on making sure Cari's name and the search for her stays top of mind.

"She did not walk away. She is not a woman who would have walked away from her son and her family. Something has happened and we need to find her," Robin said.

