Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine filing for re-election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is set to file for re-election in the 2022 election.

Kleine said in a statement to 3 News Now;

“I’m very excited to continue to lead this office of dedicated trial attorneys in representing the people of Douglas County. We strive every day to make Douglas County an even better place for our families by promoting public safety and protecting the rights of the citizens of Douglas County in both the civil and criminal justice arena. We also have developed programs that help our citizens stay out of the system with our Drug Court, Young Adult Court, and Veteran’s Treatment Court. I am very proud of our hard work and representation over the last fifteen years and again look forward to continuing to serve.”

The biggest difference for Kleine will be party affiliation. Kleine is running as a Republican this election cycle.

