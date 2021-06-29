Douglas County Board gives Dr. Adi Pour retirement sendoff

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour is retiring this week and got quite the sendoff at the Douglas County Board meeting this morning.

Pour, who served as health director for 20 years, was lauded by board members, given gifts like a key to the City of Omaha and received the 2021 “Distinguished Citizen Award” from the West Point Society of Nebraska and Western Iowa.

Board of Health member Ben Gray praised Pour's work during the pandemic.

"It has been extremely special and I thank you very much and there are no words to describe the professionalism that you have brought to this department and the work that you did to get us through this very difficult pandemic,” said Gray.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert named Tuesday Dr. Adi Pour Appreciation Day.

Pour is set to retire officially on Wednesday. She is being replaced by Dr. Lindsay Huse.

