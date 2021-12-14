Watch
Douglas County burn ban begins at noon Tuesday

High winds present fire danger
Posted at 11:41 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 12:41:53-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wednesday's temperature will reach up to the low 70s, and along with the high temperatures will come winds nearly as strong.

Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Fire Chiefs have issued a burn ban that will begin at noon and will remain effective until further notice.

The Chiefs noted that fires in trash barrels and fire pits are not allowed due to the possibility of wind scattering embers.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the severe weather in much of Nebraska, but Douglas County is forecast to experience strong winds Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Therefore, there is also a simultaneous fire weather watch in place for the period of noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here to view more detailed information regarding Wednesday's storm.

